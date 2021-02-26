Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro and Redmi K40 Pro+ launched

Highlights The Redmi K40 price starts at roughly Rs 22,000.

These devices ship with Snapdragon 800 series chipsets.

The K40 Pro+ gets a 108-megapixel triple camera setup.

The Redmi K40, Redmi K40 Pro, and Redmi K40 Pro+ smartphones have been announced for the China market. As expected, the new Redmi K40 series is one of the best-specced Redmi smartphones we have seen in a long time. The Redmi K40 series is the successor to the Redmi K30, which was launched back in December 2019.

The K40 lineup gets a design refresh that aligns with Xiaomi's flagship Mi 11. Also, the design is in line with what we had seen previously on the leaked images from TENNA. The rear of the device gets a new finish with a pill-shaped camera module. Also, the Redmi branding has moved to the left corner with a vertical alignment rather than a horizontal. Not much has changed on the front, though, apart from the new centred punch hole camera.

Now moving forward to these devices' specs, all these three devices - the Redmi K40, K40 Pro and K40 Pro+ feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution (1800x2400 pixels). Moreover, our report that detailed these devices to ship with an E4 luminous panel from Samsung comes out to be true. In addition to that, these displays come with HDR10, MEMC and DCI-P3 colour gamut support. Also, there's support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Further, the Redmi K40 series comes with a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-res audio certification.

All the three models in the lineup feature a Snapdragon 800 series chipset. While the K40 Pro and the K40 Pro+ from the lineup ship with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, the standard K40 gets a Snapdragon 870 chipset. All of which are 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capable chipsets making these devices futureproof.

These chipsets are further coupled with 6GB/8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The K40 ships in four variants RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB whereas the K40 Pro gets 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM storage variants. Finally, the top variant i.e the K40 Pro+ comes in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB with non-expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the K40 series brings different primary sensors to all three devices. The standard K40 gets a 48-megapixel sensor, the K40 Pro a 64-megapixel sensor and the K40 Pro+ a 108-megapixel sensor. The other two sensors include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor which are the same for all three devices.

These devices sport a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies housed in the small punch hole camera, as hinted at in the launch event.

Finally, these devices ship with a 4520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. These will have support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and more in terms of connectivity. Additionally, there's an IR blaster like on most Redmi and Xiaomi devices. Not to miss, these devices ship with Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.