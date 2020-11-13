Redmi K40 series specs leak, to feature fast 120Hz OLED displays

Highlights Redmi K40 series phones are expected to be launched with 120Hz displays.

Redmi has been on a launch spree over the last few weeks, and now it appears the company could be all set to announce a new smartphone in its home country again. If reports are to be believed, the company is looking to build on the success of the Redmi K30 series by launching its successor.

As per reports, the company will follow up the K30 series phones with the Redmi K40 series smartphones that will be launched to succeed the Redmi K30 devices. But interestingly, ahead of the launch we've started to receive some information about the upcoming devices.

The information comes courtesy of a popular tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, who has claimed that the upcoming Redmi K40 smartphones will bring with itself an OLED display and also support 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to come with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera sensor.

Apart from this, the new report also reveals that the phones are expected to bring with themselves a new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC with support for 5G connectivity. For cameras, the phone is said to feature the Sony IMX686 64-megapixel primary sensor as its primary camera and bring support for 33W fast charging technology. However, there are also suggestions that the device could also be launched with a Snapdragon 775G SoC.

This also makes sense because in the past we've heard rumours about the Redmi K40 Pro being launched with a qualcomm chip, albeit the more powerQualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 875 flagship chipset. This will be a 5nm chipset and is expected to be launched early next month.

As per the reports, the Redmi K40 is expected to go on sale by the end of this year while the Pro variant will be available for purchase sometime in the first quarter of next year. The launch timeline for both the devices is similar to its predecessor.

Talking about the K40 Pro, the tipster says the K40 Pro will feature a full-screen display, support for fast charging, and a large camera sensor. However, there is nothing known about the kind of display or the camera resolution of the lenses.

The two phones, for now, are expected to be launched in China only, with India release still appearing to be a few months away. This is because Redmi at the moment is focusing on introducing budget segment devices in India, with the company recently announcing new Redmi 9 series devices in the country. We at India Today Tech will be following the story closely, so watch this space for all the latest updates on Redmi K40 and other things related to Redmi and Xiaomi.