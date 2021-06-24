Redmi K50 smartphones tipped to come with faster charging and better screen quality than Redmi K40

Highlights Xiaomi likely to launch Redmi K50 series this year.

The line-up to feature better screen and fast charging.

Redmi K50 will succeed the Redmi K40 series.

Xiaomi has already started working on the Redmi K50 series. The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Redmi K40 smartphones in its domestic market earlier this year and had re-branded them as the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro for India. Now, company's general manager Lu Weibing has posted on Weibo asking users about features, configuration, and everything else they wish from the Redmi K40 successor. This confirms that the company is already working on the new phone, even though we don't have a timeline for it.

The Redmi K50 series is tipped to come with significant upgrades over the Redmi K40 smartphones. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Redmi K50 smartphones will bring improvements to fast charging, video/imaging, and screen quality.

To recall, the Redmi K40 smartphones come with 33W fast-charging support and the same charger inside the box. Xiaomi has already paired its more premium Mi 11 Ultra with 67W and 55W fast chargers for China and India markets, respectively. It may add one of these chargers with the Redmi K50 smartphones.

There is still no official word on the launch date of the Redmi K50 but, it should arrive before the end of 2021. In that case, we should hear more about the Redmi K50 series in the coming days. Xiaomi is likely to launch at least two models in the line-up Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro before adding more in the future.

In India, it has recently launched the Mi 11 Lite as the fourth smartphone in the Mi 11 series. The line-up already includes the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. Mi 11 Lite is the most affordable of all these smartphones. It features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ support and a 10-bit panel for better contrast and colours.

The smartphone is just 6.8mm thick and weighs 157 grams. It comes with a glass rear panel and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor in India. Xiaomi has launched only a 4G variant in the country right now but has hinted that a 5G model may arrive in the future.