Redmi may launch two laptops in China on July 8: Will they also launch in India?

RedmiBook range seems up for an upgrade. Redmi is seemingly gearing up to announce new variants to its affordable line-up of Windows-powered laptops this month. According to a new report, the company could launch the RedmiBook 14 II RedmiBook 16 in China as early as July 8. The upcoming laptops are said to be powered by both Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors and come in different configurations. Now that Redmi is readying new laptops for China launch, the company's rumoured plans to enter India's PC market may materialise soon.

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16 will have up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of HDD storage, and Nvidia MX350 GPU under the hood, over and above the two processor configurations. The report, however, does not tell whether these will be the 10th-generation processors from Intel, in which case the prices of the laptops could shoot and be more than what the prequel RedmiBook 14 cost. The RedmiBook 14 was launched in China last year for a starting price of about Rs 40,000.

Besides, the entry of new laptops in China could be another hint for Redmi's imminent entry to India's laptop market. Back in June, Redmi was rumoured to be planning to launch its first-ever laptops in India after the parent company Xiaomi tried to shake up the market with the long-awaited Mi Notebooks. The rumour gained traction largely because the Mi Notebooks did not quite deliver on the price points customers were expecting. As such, RedmiBooks could pose as affordable options with on par specifications.

According to a report, the RedmiBook could launch in India as early as Independence Day, i.e., August 15. There is no information on what laptop models will launch in India, but if the imminent China launch is any indication, Redmi could begin its laptop journey in India with the RedmiBook 14 II and RedmiBook 16. The two laptops are supposed to be priced lower than what the Mi Notebooks cost in India and serve as affordable products in the category.

That being said, we are not sure about the generation of processors Redmi would put on its upcoming laptops -- something that will massively affect their position and price in comparison with Mi Notebooks. According to the report, the RedmiBooks in India could start for as low as Rs 20,000. The Mi Notebooks with 10th-generation Intel Core chipsets, on the other hand, sell for prices starting at Rs 41,999 in India. This should mean that RedmiBooks may skip on the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors or Redmi could go for other series from Intel's 10th-generation chipset line-up to keep the costs low.

Redmi is yet to comment on its plans for India's laptop market but until it does, its China business seems thriving.