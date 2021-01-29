Redmi Note 10 closes in on India launch as phone receives BIS listing

Highlights Redmi Note 10 is tipped for India launch in February.

Redmi Note 10 could feature a 6000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 10 could be launched alongside the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Xiaomi has enjoyed a lot of success with the Redmi Note series of phones over the last few years. In 2020, the company launched a number of phones under the Note 9 series, with the Note 9 and 9 Pro emerging as fan favourites.

The phones were launched in India last year, and now the company is reportedly working on bringing its successor to the market, the Redmi Note 10 series. The rumoured series is tipped to bring two new phones with itself -- the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro. Of the two, the latter has already been listed on BIS, and now the former has also found a listing on the website.

As per a new report, a Xiaomi phone with model number M2101K7AI has been spotted on BIS website and this phone is believed to be the Redmi Note 10. The listing for the phone comes shortly after it was also spotted on the US FCC website. The FCC listing revealed some key details about the phone, with the listing claiming that the phone will come running MIUI 12 out of the box and that it brings with itself 4G LTE and dual-band Wi-Fi. Redmi Note 10 is expected to launch in India in February, although we're still to receive an official word on the launch of the device.

Previously, we have read reports about the Redmi Note 10 coming with a 6.53-inch display which could offer refresh rates up to 120Hz. Underneath, the phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 732G SoC. There's could also be a 5G variant of the phone which might come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset. Reports also say the Redmi Note 10 model could feature a triple camera set-up based on a 48-megapixel primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone may house a 6000mAh battery as well.

Leaks also claim the phone will be available in two configurations with the base model getting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the second configuration bringing 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with itself. The phone is tipped to come in three color options -- White, Green, and Gray. However, there could be more colours that may be announced later.

