Redmi Note 10 live image confirms AMOLED display, Snapdragon 678 SoC and other specifications

Redmi Note 10 series is launching this week and it seems like most of its features and specifications will be known before the launch itself. Some of these features have been confirmed by Xiaomi itself, while others have been tipped by different leaks. The line-up is expected to include two to three smartphones. These may include the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note Pro Max. The base model.- Redmi Note 10 is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 678 SoC under the hood.

Both these specifications along with other details of the smartphone have been confirmed by a tipster who has shared few live images of the device. The images reveal the retail box as well as the smartphone. The image shows the smartphone with a protective layering on top which features the specifications of the phone. These include a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay, dual speakers, the Snapdragon 678 SoC, a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide sensor, and a macro lens.

The Redmi Note 10 can also pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is a high chance that Xiaomi may pack the fast charger with the retail box.

Interestingly, the company has already confirmed that all the Redmi Note 10 series "will feature the best mid-premium Snapdragon processor of the year." Now, we know that at least one of them could be the Snapdragon 678 SoC. However, the two Pro models of the smartphone are expected to pack Qualcomm-7 series chipsets. The Redmi Note 10 may offer two configurations 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB.

Earlier, Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi, had confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens and 108-megapixel camera. "#SuperMacro = #Telephoto built into a Macro! Allows you to go 2X closer," he had tweeted along with few images. With this, the Redmi Note 10 series is likely to be most affordable to feature a 108MP camera. Currently, Xiaomi's Mi 10i holds that spot.

The Redmi Note 10 series is scheduled to launch in India on March 4. This will also be its global launch.