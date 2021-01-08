Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G gets BIS listing, India launch imminent

Highlights Redmi Note 10 Pro has received the BIS certification.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro could come with a Snapdragon 700 series SoC.

The phone could get quad cameras upon launch.

Over the last few days, there have been a lot of leaks and rumours about a new smartphone from Redmi. The device in question is the Redmi Note 10 Pro -- the successor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The device had previously received certification from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

After which, the device also got listed on platforms such as EEC, MCMC, and IMDA. The phone was also shown in these listings with model number M2101K6G. And now, the Indian variant of the phone has been spotted with a certification number M2101K6I from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The latter is a good hint that the device is very close to launching in India.

For now, there's little we know about the Redmi Note 10 Pro, but reports suggest this will be a 5G device, and feature a chipset from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700 5G series. However, there's also a suggestion that the device could feature a MediaTek Dimensity series chipset. The device is also said to sport a big battery that's over the 5000mAh capacity mark, and bring support for at least 30W fast charging, and run Android 11 out of the box.

As for the rest of the specs, it will be safe to say that the Note 10 Pro will be an upgrade over the Note 9 Pro. To remind our readers, the Redmi Note 9 Pro brings the company's Aura Balance design philosophy, with the phone housing a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio which is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel lens-based quad camera. The primary lens is a Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with support for technologies such as PDAF and Super Stablisation. Sat next to it is an 8-Megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The camera set-up also brings a 5-megapixel lens for clicking macros and another 2-megapixel one for depth sensing. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel AI camera.