Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with Dimensity 1100, 5000mAh battery launched

Xiaomi has launched a 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro in China. The new smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Adaptive sync variable refresh rate and DCI-P3 color gamut. Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 SoC which makes this phone 5G ready unlike the model launched in India. There is no word on whether Xiaomi will bring the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G to India.

One of the highlights of the phone is an Adaptive sync variable refresh rate which allows phone to switch between 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz and 24Hz depending on the content playing. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India in March. It had three phones Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All three models only supported 4G connectivity.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has been launched in multiple variants. The phone is priced at 999 yuan (around Rs 11,360) for the 4G RAM and 128GB storage variant, 1199 yuan (around Rs 13,625) for the 6GB RAM and 128Gb storage variant, 1399 yuan (around Rs 15,999) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the top-end 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs 1599 yuan (around Rs 18,180).

The smartphone will be available in Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue and Aurora Green colour options. It will go on sale in China from June 1.

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera including a 64-megapixel camera with f/1.79 aperture, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.