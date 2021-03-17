Redmi Note 10 Pro first sale today: Price in India, features, specifications, availability and more

Highlights Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale today.

The smartphone was launched last week.

Note 10 Pro is the middle child in Note 10 series.

The recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time Wednesday afternoon. The smartphone was launched in the country alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 4. The middle child in the Note 10 series is probably the most 'value for money' option in the entire line-up. Xiaomi would hope for lesser hiccups during the first sale. On Tuesday, Amazon India faced some issues during the first sale of Redmi Note 10 as the website traffic was more than expected.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 10 also didn't go on sale. The smartphone enthusiasts would be hoping for a more seamless experience with the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The smartphone borrows most of its features from the more premium Pro Max model. The only difference between the two is in the main camera. However, it is priced Rs 3000 less for each variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone will sell at Rs 18,999. The smartphone will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores starting March 17. The sale will begin at 12 noon. It has been launched in three colour options - Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features and specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole and 120Hz refresh rate. It has 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, HDR-10 support and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You can opt for up to 128GB of internal storage but it can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel primary unlike the 108-megapixel main camera on the Note 10 Pro Max. The main lens is assisted by a 5-megapixel super macro shooter with 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor.

Xiaomi has used a 5020 mAh battery on the smartphone and ships it with a 33W fast charger. The smartphone runs MIUI 12 on top of Android 11 but is expected to get MIUI 12.5 soon.