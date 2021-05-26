Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a higher DXOMark rating than iPhone SE, iPhone XR

Highlights Redmi Note 10 Pro has received a DXOMark rating of 106 for its camera setup.

Advancements in smartphone technologies have enabled OEMs to equip their devices with much more capabilities than was previously thought. So much so that the distinction between the affordable and the seemingly premium smartphones is getting blurred every day. A classic example of this has now been revealed in a DXOMark test of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

The camera test of the budget Xiaomi smartphone has had a very surprising result. In the test, the Redmi Note 10 Pro achieved an impressive overall score of 106 on the DxOMark charts. To put this into perspective, this is the same score as that of the cameras on the Apple iPhone XS Max and more than that of the iPhone SE 2020 as well as the iPhone XR.

As for video shooting capability, Redmi Note 10 Pro's score stood at par with the Exynos version of the Samsung Galaxy S21. Needless to say, the Xiaomi device offers this camera prowess at a much more affordable price than all the other smartphones mentioned here.

Note that the device tested by DXOMark was the global variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and not the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that retails in India. The said smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The DXOMark test praised the Redmi Note 10 Pro for having ample details in close-up portraits clicked outdoors. In addition, the camera setup was hailed for its accurate depth estimation and blur gradient in portraits, as well as the exposure and colours available on its ultra-wide camera.

For videos, the camera was praised for its accurate video exposure, noise control and the white balance and skin tones performance in indoor conditions.

Some shortcomings found on the device's camera include low detail in zoom shots, a frequent green colour cast in outdoor photos, clipping in HDR stills and ghosting in stills with motion. It also suffered from limited video dynamic range as well as video Auto Focus failures and instabilities, especially indoors.

Despite the flaws, the high score achieved by the Redmi Note 10 Pro is commendable, especially considering its affordable price point. It is easy to see how the smartphone is more than capable of offering some serious photography capabilities on a budget.