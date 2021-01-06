Redmi Note 10 Pro gets certified, tipped to come with 5G chipset

Highlights Redmi Note 10 Pro has received FCC certification.

Redmi Note 10 Pro could come with a 5G chipset.

The phone is likely to get over a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi has enjoyed a lot of success with the Note series of phones over the last few years. In 2020, the company launched a number of phones under the Note 9 series, with the Note 9 Pro arguably emerging as the most popular among all the Note 9 series phones.

The phone was launched in India last year, and now the company is now reportedly working on bringing its successor to the market, the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The information comes courtesy of a known tipster, Digital Chat Station, who has not clarified if the phone will be launched globally, or will be exclusive to China for now.

Although considering that the Redmi Note 10 Pro was spotted on the FCC's website with model number M2101K6G, and has also been listed with the European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC, it is safe to assume that the phone will come to markets across the globe.

For now, there's little we know about the Redmi Note 10 Pro, but reports suggest this will be a 5G device, and feature a chipset from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700 5G series. However, there's also a suggestion that the device could feature a MediaTek Dimensity series chipset. The device is also said to sport a big battery that's over the 5000mAh capacity mark, and bring support for at least 30W fast charging, and run Android 11 out of the box.

As for the rest of the specs, it will be safe to say that the Note 10 Pro will be an upgrade over the Note 9 Pro. To remind our readers, the Redmi Note 9 Pro brings the company's Aura Balance design philosophy, with the phone housing a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio which is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel lens-based quad camera. The primary lens is a Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with support for technologies such as PDAF and Super Stablisation. Sat next to it is an 8-Megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The camera set-up also brings a 5-megapixel lens for clicking macros and another 2-megapixel one for depth sensing. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel AI camera.