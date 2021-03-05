Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro: Price, cameras, battery and other features compared

Highlights The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro ship with Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

These devices feature an AMOLED display.

These devices come with powerful cameras.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has been launched in India, and it will be going head-on with the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro, which are reasonably powerful devices that rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 700 series chipsets. In addition to that, these devices also pack in some impressive camera systems. While Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord get 48-megapixel and 64-megapixel primary cameras, the newly Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a whopping 108-megapixel primary sensor.

We will be comparing all these three devices on various aspects in this article. So sit back and read this story to find which one's the best offering for your money.

Design: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro all follow a different design language thereby, it all depends on your personal preference. All the aforementioned device ship with a glass sandwich design, however, there's variation in the camera module, the OnePlus Nord gets a pill-shaped camera module, whereas the Vivo V20 gets a square module, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a rectangular module.

On the front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a single punch-hole camera, whereas the other two, i.e. the Nord and V20 Pro, get a dual-camera setup housed in a dual punch-hole and notch, respectively.

All these devices weigh more or less the same, but the Vivo V20 Pro is the lightest and slimmest of all at 170gms and 7.39mm. Further, these devices come with different finish giving them a distinct look, any of which could appeal to you.

Hardware specs: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro

As mentioned before, all these three devices ship with Snapdragon 700 series chipsets. While the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord ship with a Snapdragon 765G SoC, the Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a lesser powerful chipset in the form of Snapdragon 732G.

/The display is an important piece of hardware on any smartphone so let's talk about the same. All of these devices come with fairly big displays with minimal bezels on top and bottom, allowing for an immersive experience. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch display, while both the OnePlus Nord and Vivo V20 Pro feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. In addition to that, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and OnePlus Nord get support 120Hz and 90Hz refresh rate, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro gets a standard 60Hz display.

Apart from this, the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord get an in-display fingerprint scanner, whereas the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max are made available in different RAM and storage configurations which are listed below.

OnePlus Nord - 6GB RAM/ 64GB, 8GB RAM/128GB,12GB RAM/256GB

Vivo V20 Pro - 8GB RAM/128GB

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - 6GBRAM/64GB, 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB

Cameras: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro

Cameras in the midrange segment have seen a major improvement in the past couple of years. Even in this case, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro ship with a reasonably powerful set of cameras.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features a quad camera setup consisting of a whopping 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 camera sensor, along with a 5-megapixel super macro shooter that brings 2x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Moving to the OnePlus Nord, the device gets a dual-camera setup on the front, consisting of a 32-megapixel Sony IMX616 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor. The rear of the device has a quad-camera setup with a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Finally, the Vivo V20 Pro ships with a triple camera setup. The rear of the phone features a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus that doubles up as a macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera which is only used to enable the 'Graded B/W' filter in Photo mode. For selfies, it gets a 44-megapixel primary camera and an additional ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel camera.

Battery, Software and Connectivity: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro

As far as battery life is concerned, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord and Vivo 20 Pro ship with 5020mAh, 4115mAh and 4000mAh batteries, respectively. Further, the Redmi Note 10 Pro MAx and Vivo V20 Pro come with 33W fast charging support, whereas the OnePlus gets 30W fast charging support.

In terms of software, the Redmi Note 10 Pro ships with the latest Android 11, whereas the Vivo V20 Pro and OnePlus Nord get Android 10.

Finally, all these three devices come with 5G support making them future proof. Besides this, these smartphones get all other necessary connectivity options.

Price: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro

Now, coming to the most import part, that is the price of these devices. All three devices come at different price points, so we have listed them below for your ease.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

6GBRAM/64GB - Rs 18999

6GB/128GB - Rs 19999

8GB/128GB - Rs 21999

OnePlus Nord

6GB RAM/ 64GB - Rs 24999

8GB RAM/128GB - Rs 27999

12GB RAM/256GB - Rs 29999

Vivo V20 Pro

8GB RAM/128GB - Rs 29990

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs OnePlus Nord vs Vivo V20 Pro: Conclusion

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro are fairly powerful smartphones that excel on most fronts. You cannot go wrong with any of the three devices. Hence, it finally boils down to the price of these devices. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max takes the cake as it is the cheapest of all, but then there are few compromises. So we would suggest you pick the one which best fits your requirements