Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max next sale dates announced

The Redmi Note 10 Pro models went on sale for the first time in India last week and as expected, there was a high demand for both the models. Both the smartphones went out of stock within minutes. This means not everyone interested was able to get their hands on one. Now, Xiaomi has announced another sale for those who are interested but either of these models. The Redmi Note 10 Pro will go on sale on March 24 while the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available on March 25.

Both the smartphones will go on sale via online platforms at 12 noon. Xiaomi had launched a third Redmi Note as part of the series which also went on sale for the first time last week.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max price in India

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, going up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and Rs 18,999 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, going up to Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

Both the smartphones come in Dark Night, Glacial Blue, and Vintage Bronze colours.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max features and specifications

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max have exactly the same specifications, apart from the difference in main camera. They feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with HDR-10 support, 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

As far as the camera goes, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. Meanwhile, the Note 10 Pro sports a 64-megapixel main camera.

The smartphones pack a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.