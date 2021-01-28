Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro colours and key details leaked ahead of India launch

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series is expected to launch next month.

It is no secret that Xiaomi is planning to launch the Redmi Note 10 series of phones in the coming weeks. And ahead of the launch, there have been enough leaks and rumours about the phones which have revealed crucial details about the upcoming phones. Adding to the trove of information already available, a new leak has now revealed the configuration as well as the color variants of the models heading to India.

The latest leak comes courtesy of popular tipster Ishan Agarwal via the Indian publication, MySmartPrice. In the leak, the tipster reveals that there will be two Redmi Note 10 models in India the Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

As per the tipster, the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be launched in India in two RAM variants and three storage configurations. Of these, the base configuration will sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the higher configuration will get 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There will be also an 8GB RAM variant which will get 128GB of storage. The leak reveals that Redmi will offer the phone in Bronze, Blue, and Gray colours.

As for the Redmi Note 10, the phone will be available in two configurations with the base model getting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with the second configuration bringing 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with itself. The leak also reveals that the phone will come in three color options -- White, Green, and Gray. However, there could be more colours that may be announced later.

For now, there's little information on the specifications of the Redmi Note 10 or the Redmi Note 10 Pro. However, reports in the past have suggested the Redmi Note 10 Pro could feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the phone is tipped to get a Snapdragon 735G SoC. There's could also be a 5G variant of the phone which might come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Reports also say the Pro model could feature a 64-megapixel primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone may house a 5,050mAh battery as well. The Redmi Note 10 on the other hand is likely to come with an IPS LCD screen, Android OS and multiple cameras. Other details about the phone still remain unknown.

