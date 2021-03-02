Redmi Note 10 series display, camera, processor and every other confirmed feature so far

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series to feature Super AMOLED panel.

All Note 10 smartphones to pack Qualcomm chipsets.

New smartphones to be launched in India on March 4.

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series on March 4. The successor of last year's Redmi Note 9 line-up is expected to include the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Xiaomi has been promoting the new smartphones leading up to the launch, revealing some details about them while rest are still under wraps. The company has talked about the new design on the Note series, camera specifications and has even addressed the long-awaited demand for AMOLED displays.

Last year's Note 9 series included the Redmi Note 9, the Note 9 Pro, and the Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 10 series' exact specifications and India pricing will be known on March 4 but it is likely to be a head turner in the mid-range category with features such as 108MP rear camera and Super AMOLED display. Here is a look at everything that has been confirmed by Xiaomi so far.

Display

A lot has been predicted around the display Xiaomi will use on the Note 10 series. The smartphone maker also created some confusion when it conducted a poll asking fans to choose between LCD and AMOLED displays. The tweet was removed as AMOLED got more votes. However, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the new series will come with Super AMOLED display. This will be the first time when the Note series will be equipped with an AMOLED panel.

Camera

Xiaomi chief Manu Kumar Jain has officially confirmed that the Note 10 series will feature a 108-megapixel camera at the back. This might only be true for the Pro model thought. Even then, the Note 10 series will become the most affordable smartphone line-up to offer a 108MP camera. Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP of Xiaomi, has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with 5-megapixel Super-Macro lens.

Design

The Note 10 series will introduce a new design which Xiaomi is calling 'evol'. The retail box of the smartphone shows quad rear camera and a punch-hole display on the front. It will be interesting to see what colour options Xiaomi goes for.

Processor

It has already been confirmed that all smartphones of the Redmi Note 10 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The retail box hinted at the presence of the Snapdragon 678 SoC on the Note 10 while the two Pro models can come with Qualcomm-7 series chipsets.

Availability

Both Xiaomi and Amazon have also confirmed that the new Note smartphones will be sold in India via Amazon. The website has also started teasing the launch along with Xiaomi's official website.