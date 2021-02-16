Redmi Note 10 series launch on March 4, will be sold on Amazon India

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series will be launched on March 4, 2021.

The smartphone can launch in India before other markets.

Redmi Note 10 series will be sold via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10 series launch has been confirmed for March 4 by the smartphone maker on Tuesday afternoon. Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global VP Manu Kumar Jain announced the launch date through his Twitter handle and the same was also confirmed by Xiaomi's official handle. Interestingly, the announcement made by the Chinese smartphone maker calls this the 'global debut' of the smartphone which suggests that the Redmi Note 10 series will be India first, just like the Redmi Note 9 series.

"Redmi Note Series has been India's most loved smartphone series and we are super thrilled to bring you the next #10on10 experience! The Redmi Note 10 Series is all set for its global debut on 4th March 2021," Xiaomi tweeted, while confirming the launch. The tweet also confirms that there will be more than one smartphones in the series.

Earlier, an Amazon India listing had revealed March 10 as the launch date. It also suggested that the series can include four variants - the Redmi Note 10 5G, Note 10 4G, Note 10 Pro 5G, and a 4G variant of the Note 10 Pro. At least the date turns out to be different. The smartphone is now being teased on Xiaomi's official website as well as on Amazon India. However, neither of the listings reveal any specifications of the phone.

The biggest hint we have so far is Xiaomi promoting the smartphone for a smoother experience. This means that the Redmi Note 10 series could be the first in Note line up to feature a 120Hz display. The Redmi Note series was equipped with a 90Hz display. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a mid-range chipset, most probably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

As far as the camera specifications go, the Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 64MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor and a macro sensor. The phone is also expected to feature NFC support. There are reports that the smartphone can pack a 5,050mAh battery on the phone along with multiple storage configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.