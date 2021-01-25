Redmi Note 10 teased for first time, might launch in India next month

Highlights Redmi Note 10 teased for first time.

Xiaomi might expand its Note line up next month with the launch of the Redmi Note 10 in India. The smartphone has been teased for the very first time by company's general manager Lu Weibing through a Weibo post. Weibing mentioned the Redmi Note 9 series in his post and asked Xiaomi fans about their expectations from its successor the Redmi Note 10 hinting that the launch can happen soon. Even though the post didn't mention a launch date, the smartphone is expected to arrive in India next month, as per a report by 91mobiles.

Last year, the company had launched the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in the country. While in China, the Redmi Note 9 Pro was also unveiled in November with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 120Hz variable refresh rate.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 has made a appearance on certification websites multiple times. It has been spotted on including BIS, FCC, IMDA, among others. It will be interesting to see how many models of the smartphone are eventually launched in the country. Also, this time Xiaomi can launch both 4G and 5G variants of the phone.

Redmi Note 10 expected specs

The exact specs and pricing of the Redmi Note 10 will be known after the launch. However, Pro variant is expected to feature an IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 735G SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM combined with 64GB or 128GB internal storage options. The 5G variant of the phone might come with Snapdragon 750G chipset.

The smartphone should run Android 11 OS with MIUI 12 custom skin on top. The Pro model in the line-up is likely to feature a 64MP primary camera that could be paired with an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor. The phone may house a 5,050mAh battery as well.

Meanwhile, the Note 10 is likely to come with an IPS LCD screen, Android OS and multiple cameras. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi equips it with a 120Hz display or settles for a 90Hz screen. The smartphone might come in available in Gray, White, and Green colours. It should also pack a big battery.