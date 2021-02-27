Redmi Note 10 to come with 120Hz display and more

Highlights Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in March.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series in March. The company is expected to unveil the successor to the Redmi Note 9 series on March 4. Ahead of the big launch, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the device would arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate. He had earlier shared the first official look of the upcoming smartphone series and confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 would feature a 108MP primary sensor.

Xiaomi is expected to launch three phones under the Note 10 series including the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The top of the line models are expected to come with 5G support.

Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to confirm that the device will come with a 120Hz display. He tweeted, "#RedmiNote10 series will pack the BEST display ever." He said that it would come with the "smoothest #120Hz and "brightest display ever". Jain had also confirmed that the Note 10 series would arrive with a 108MP primary sensor. The Redmi Note 10 series is also expected to feature a punch-hole setup on the top.

However, not all the models under the Redmi Note 10 scores would feature a 108-megapixel sensor, only the high-end models which could be the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max would most likely come with the 108 primary sensor accompanied by other sensors. So far we have only seen the flagship devices including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro with 108-megapixel primary sensors.

Apart from the camera specs and display, Xiaomi has not shared anything about the processor or RAM. However, several previous leaks had suggested that the Redmi Note 10 models will be powered by Snapdragon 720G, 765G chipsets and the high-end model could feature the latest Snapdragon 768G processor. In terms of RAM, the Note 10 series could get 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage. Xiaomi could also release higher RAM models. The Note 10 is speculated to house a 5,050mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Xiaomi is yet to announce the complete specification of the device so it is advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt.