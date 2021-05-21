Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G specs and price teased ahead of the launch

Highlights Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G to launch on May 26.

Dimensity 1100 SoC will power it.

It will also get a 90Hz AMOLED display.

Redmi seems to be on a never-ending voyage with its Redmi Note 10 lineup of smartphones. We have already seen six devices under the same moniker, and now the brand is gearing up for another. This smartphone, dubbed as Redmi Note 10 Ultra, will go official on May 26 in China. Moreover, Redmi will also release the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G on the same day.

Redmi has also shared posters of the Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G on Weibo. Not just this, we also know about a few key specs and the price of this smartphone. The posters showcase the Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G in a Phantom Blue colour option.

The Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G looks similar to the devices in the Note 10 series. However, the camera module appears to be slightly wider, and the flash is placed differently. It also features a striped 3D texture on the rear. Xiaomi says that it allows for a better overall grip on this device. Besides this, the camera module appears to be housing a triple camera setup, unlike the quad-camera setup on the current iteration. On the front, it gets a centred punch-hole camera for selfies.

The smartphone will feature a 6.53-inch AMOLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the smartphone will be powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 1100 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process and coupled with Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This device will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G is a 5G compatible smartphone. Besides this, the smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will be available in three configurations - 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB. We now know that the vanilla variant of Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G will be priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs 20,000 roughly) through the leaked listing.