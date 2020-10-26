Redmi Note 10 with 108MP camera spotted on certification site, launch imminent?

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series could go big on the cameras.

The Redmi Note 10 could be close to launch.

The Note 10 series is expected to bring two new phones.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 series earlier this year, and now the company appears to be working on its successor, the Redmi Note 10 series. While we've been hearing rumours about the device for a while now, the smartphone appears to be closer than before as it was allegedly spotted on Russia's EEC certifications site last week.

This is after the phones from the upcoming series were spotted in another listing on 3C. The 3C listing reveals crucial details, including the possible charging specifications of two Redmi smartphones.

The two phones in question here come with model numbers M2007J22C and M2007J17C. The listings show that the device M2007J22C is expected to support 22.5W fast charging while the other device could come with 33W fast charging support. Both phones from the company are expected to come with 5G support as well.

Apart from this, leaks in the past have also revealed details about the device. These have suggested the Redmi Note 10 series could prove to be a big upgrade over its predecessor and bring with itself some really impressive specs. According to a post on Weibo from Digital Chat Station, the higher-end variant of the Redmi Note 10 will come equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 750G processor. The report also claims that the phone will feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, as well as pack a 4800mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The report also adds that the more affordable Redmi Note 10 variant will only get a 48-megapixel main sensor, while the processor powering it will also be a slight downgrade with the device expected to come running MediaTek's Dimensity 720 5G chipset.

It is interesting to note that Xiaomi wants to use the 108-megapixel camera on the Redmi Note 10 which it has previously used on its flagships such as the Xiaomi Mi 10. The lens has also been used in other flagships across the industry, with Samsung also using a variation of it in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Recently, Motorola also launched Edge+ with a 108-megapixel sensor.

The presence of the 108-megapixel camera will be a big leap for the Redmi Note series which in the past has also featured some really impressive cameras. To recall, in the Redmi Note 9 series the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 64-megapixel AI quad-camera setup paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.