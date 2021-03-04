Redmi Note 10 with 48MP quad rear camera, Snapdragon 678 SoC launched

Highlights Redmi Note 10 launched in India.

Redmi Note 10 series was launched on Thursday afternoon and includes three new smartphones - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi has equipped the Pro models with several high-end features, setting the bar higher for competition. This also means that the Redmi Note 10 series is more expensive than its predecessors. The standard Redmi Note 10 model, however, is still quite aggressively priced and should fit most pockets.

The smartphone borrows some features from the Pro models like a Super AMOLED display and 33W fast charging, but also makes few compromises with 60Hz refresh rate and a 48-megapixel primary camera. All the smartphones were launched during an online event and will go on sale via Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10 Price in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 in two variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone has been priced at Rs 11,999 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone will set you back by Rs 13,999. The smartphone comes in three colour options Aqua Green, Shadow Black and Frost White. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Mi.com on March 16.

Redmi Note 10 features and specifications

The Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. Unlike the Pro models that come with 120Hz refresh rate, the Redmi Note 10 sticks to a 60Hz panel, largely as a cost-effective measure. The Full HD+ screen comes with a hole punch cut out in the middle. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi Note 10 with high-resolution audio speakers, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 10 also comes with a quad camera setup like the Pro models. It features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.