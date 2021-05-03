Redmi Note 10S India launch date confirmed for May 13

Highlights Redmi Note 10S India launch date has been announced.

Xiaomi will launch new Note 10 phone on May 13.

Redmi Note 10S should have MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10S will be launched in India on May 13. The announcement comes days after the smartphone maker had posted a picture of the retail box of the upcoming phone. The box had hinted at some of Redmi Note 10S features including the presence of a 64-megapixel primary camera, MIUI 12.5 and an AMOLED display. The box had 12.5 written on it, which few believed could also be the launch date of the phone May 12. Now, that Xiaomi has announced that it will unveil the phone on May 13, it is almost confirmed to MIUI 12.5.

Xiaomi has also announced that it will be an online only launch event, keeping up with the current times. The new smartphone will further expand the Redmi Note 10 line-up which already has three smartphones - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All three models were equipped with AMOLED displays while the Pro Max also came with a 108-megpaixel main camera.

The Redmi Note 10S was unveiled globally, and it was only about time it was launched in India. It will be interesting to see where Xiaomi positions the Redmi Note 10S. It is likely to be more affordable than the Redmi Note 10 but, is already confirmed to have a better camera 64-megapixel main camera. The phone should be positioned between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 category.

Redmi Note 10S expected specifications

The Redmi Note 10S is likely to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a punch-hole for the front camera. The device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The biggest upgrade will be the much-talked about MIUI 12.5. . The new version of Xiaomi's operating system was announced earlier this year but is yet to be introduced in India. The company has been talking about it for a while but the Redmi Note 10S can be the first phone to get it, as teased by the retail box.

The phone should have a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel main camera coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A 13-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies and video calls. The phone is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging

It will also feature a USB C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.