Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Watch India launch today: Price, livestream, features, specifications and more

Highlights Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch will be launched today.

Both products to be unveiled during an online event.

Redmi Note 10S to introduce MIUI 12.5 in India.

Xiaomi is set to launch its new budget smartphone Redmi Note 10S and affordable smartwatch Redmi Watch in India this afternoon. Both the products will be launched during an online event. The Redmi Note 10S will join the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in 2021's Note 10 family. It is likely to have most features of the Redmi Note 10 but, the headline maker here will be the MIUI 12.5 which is expected to be make its India debut on the phone.

Xiaomi has revealed several features of the phone ahead of its launch. These include a quad rear camera setup, Super AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 5000mAh battery and fast charging support. Meanwhile, the Redmi Watch was launched in China and will arrive in India as Xiaomi's affordable smartwatch. The company had last year launched the Mi Watch Revolve in the country as its first smartwatch. Here is all you need to know about the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch.

Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch livestream

The Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch will be launched in India on May 13 at 12 noon. It will be an online only launch event. You can watch the Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch livestream on Xiaomi's YouTube channel as well as Twitter and Facebook accounts. The online launch event will also be streamed live on the company's official website, mi.com.

Redmi Note 10S and Redmi Watch: Price in India (expected)

The official price of the Redmi Note 10S will be unveiled during the launch. Globally, the Redmi Note 10S is priced at $229 (around Rs 16,775) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The India pricing of the phone is expected to be lower than that. It should sit between the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro can be priced at either side of Rs 15,000.

As mentioned before, the Redmi Note 10S will expand the Note 10 series which already has three smartphones. The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 12,499 while the top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The Redmi Watch, on the other hand, should be priced under Rs 5000 in all likeness.

Redmi Note 10S features and specifications

The Redmi Note 10S is likely to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It should have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and is confirmed to run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 which is expected to bring major improvements.

The phone is likely to have a quad rear camera setup. It should have a 64-megapixel primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone is expected to include a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 10S is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and should have different RAM configurations. It should pack a 5000mAh battery and have a 33W fast charging support in the box. The phone is also expected to have IP53 certification and dual stereo speakers.

Redmi Watch features and specifications

Redmi Watch is likely to feature a 1.4-inch display offering a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. Xiaomi has confirmed that the watch will have more than 200 watch faces. It will weigh 35 grams with the strap and 31 grams without the strap.

The watch will have several modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming. It includes a 230mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 12 days of usage. It will offer 24-hour heart monitoring and a 30-day report of the user's resting heart rate.

The watch is tipped to have a 230mAh battery which will take 2 hours to be fully charged.