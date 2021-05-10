Redmi Note 10S with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC launching soon, how much should it cost?

Highlights Redmi Note 10S India launch is on May 15.

The smartphone is likely to introduce MIUI 12.5.

It should be priced under Rs 15,000.

Xiaomi is set to introduce a new affordable smartphone in India this week. The Redmi Note 10S will be launched alongside the Redmi Watch on May 13 during an online event. Xiaomi has already started promoting the new phone which will join the Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max in the line-up. A dedicate page on Amazon India has also gone live. The interested buyers should not expect big changes here as the Note 10S is likely to be more or less like the Redmi Note 10, with few tweaks here and there.

One of the things to look forward to is Xiaomi's new custom Android skin MIUI 12.5, which is set to make its India debut on the Redmi Note 10S. This was suggested by the image of retail box shared by the company itself. The big question is how much should the Redmi Note 10S cost? Before we discuss that, let's have a look at the expected specifications of the Redmi Note 10S. Since the phone has already launched in other markets, we know most of them.

The Redmi Note 10S is likely to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

-- The smartphone has an IP53 rating, and it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

-- It will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and should launch in multiple configurations.

-- The Redmi Note 10S has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro unit, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you may get a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

-- The Redmi Note 10S should pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

How much should Redmi Note 10S cost in India?

We ask this because the Redmi Note 10 series already covers the price range between Rs 12,499 and Rs 22,999 with the existing three models. It leaves little scope for Xiaomi to position the device in between. Also, we expect the Redmi Note 10S to be an affordable smartphone which means it is unlikely to cost more than Rs 15,000, at least for the base variant.

Globally, the phone costs $229 (around Rs 16,775) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. However, the Redmi Note 10S is expected to launch in India with a lower price tag. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi achieves that without entering the Redmi Note 10 territory.

How much do you think the Redmi Note 10S should cost? Let us know in the comments section.