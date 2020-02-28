Redmi Note 8 grabs another milestone, was best selling Android phone since October 2019

Highlights The Redmi Note 8 was the best selling Android smartphone in Q4 2019.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro also made it to the top-10 selling smartphones in the world.

The top five positions were dominated by Apple's iPhone range.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series earns the company its bread and butter. Every year, two new generations of a Redmi Note series come out and they define the affordable smartphone segment, bringing new features and trends to the masses at an accessible price. No wonder the phone sells like hotcakes every year and Xiaomi managed to sell the current Redmi Note 8 in massive numbers. On the global scale, it came across as the highest-selling Android smartphone in the last quarter of 2019.

According to Canalys, the Redmi Note 8 came across as the best selling smartphone from the Android universe in Q4 2020. That's an achievement for the phone as Xiaomi's biggest sellers usually come from the entry-level Redmi series phones. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also made it to the top 10 selling smartphones in the world. Both these Xiaomi phones are separated by three Samsung Galaxy A series phones.

That said, the top-selling smartphone in the fourth quarter of 2019 was the Apple iPhone 11, which was announced in September 2019. In fact, the top five selling smartphones globally consist of the iPhones - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR and iPhone 8 - all in that order. The Android phones dominate the second half of the top 10 list.

The Redmi Note 8 changed the market dynamics last year with its interesting feature set. It was one of the few phones under Rs 15,000 to come with a design that resonated with the premium flagship phones. The Note 8 brought a Gorilla Glass 5 body with interesting colour gradients, both of which made the phone quite appealing to the budget smartphone buyer.

Apart from the design, the Redmi Note 8 came with a 48-megapixel main camera that was part of its main quad-camera setup at the back. It's also the only phone in India around Rs 10,000 to feature a Full HD+ display with a notch design and narrow bezels. The Redmi Note 8 also has an 18W fast-charging system going for it, including the 18W fast charger in the box. The phone comes with MIUI 11 and Xiaomi keeps it updated constantly with new features.

You can get the Redmi Note 8 starting at a price of Rs 10,499, although this is temporary pricing due to the ongoing coronavirus outspread in China affecting the supply chain. Xiaomi has said that the starting price of the Redmi Note 8 will go down to Rs 9,999 once things go back to normalcy.