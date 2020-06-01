Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual India price hiked: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi has announced a new price hike on three of its best selling phones

Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A Dual have all seen their prices increased

The phones have seen their prices increased across offline and online channels

Redmi has announced a new price hike on some of its most popular phones, including the Redmi 8A Dual , Redmi 8, and Redmi Note 8. All three phones have seen their prices being hiked by up to Rs 500. Interestingly, this price hike comes close on the heels of another such hike that had seen the company increase the price tags of the three phones by a similar amount.

The new price hike has been announced for purchase through all channels, with both offline and online buyers now being asked to pay more for the smartphones.

With the new price hike in effect, the Redmi Note 8 will now be available at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage will now be available for Rs 14,499 -- as opposed to their previous pricing of Rs 11,499 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

The Redmi 8 on the other hand will now start retail for Rs 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the Redmi 8A Dual (2GB + 32GB), will be up for Rs 7,499 across online and offline stores in India.

Of the three, it is definitely the Redmi Note 8 which will be of most interest to buyers. As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 includes a 6.39-inch display that offers screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes built-in with Alexa app.

The Redmi Note 8 includes four cameras on the back and single image sensor on the front. The phone includes a primary 48MP sensor, 8MP Ultra Wide lens (covers 120-degree), 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP Macro lens. For selfies, the Redmi Note 8 comes with 13MP selfie shooter. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support out-of-the-box.

The Redmi Note 8 and brings with itself the company's Aura Design philosophy. The Redmi Note 8 comes in four colour options -- Neptune Blue, Moon Light White, Space Black and Cosmic Purple. Despite being a year old, the phone is still one of the most popular devices in India right now.