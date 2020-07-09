Redmi Note 9 could be launched in India on July 20: Everything you need to know

Highlights Redmi Note 9 could be launched in India on July 20

The phone was previously launched in Europe earlier in April

The phone gets a 6.53-inch display and a massive 5020mAh battery

The much-awaited Redmi Note 9 could finally be set to launch in India later this month. This is according to a report by MySmartPrice, which claims the Redmi Note 9 will be launched in the country in the third week of July, with the 20th of the month being pegged as the most probable date of release for the phone.

While the company has still not officially confirmed the news, but there are enough indications already to suggest there could be a lot of truth to this report by the publication. This is also true because the phone has been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance previously in May.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched in Europe earlier at the end of April. The phone gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution that's protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 uses a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, which uses a processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores. The phone is available with 3GB and 4GB RAM whereas you can opt between 64GB and 128GB. You can also expand the memory to 128GB.

At the back, there's a quad-camera system with the same squarish design as the Pro models, but with the black patch extended further down to conceal a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The quad cameras contain a 48-megapixel main camera using a Samsung GM1 sensor that's assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. You also get a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 13-megapixel camera using an unknown sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a /5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also gets a 22.5W fast charger in the box for topping the battery quickly. Note 9 also gets a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC for select markets, and an IR blaster.