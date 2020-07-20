Redmi Note 9 India launch set for today: Expected price, features and how to watch live stream

Highlights Redmi Note 9 will be launched in India later today.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone is set to be a toned down Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Indian Redmi Note 9 could be different from the global variant.

Redmi has confirmed that it will finally be launching a new device in India later today. The company had previously confirmed through a teaser that India is set to get its third Redmi Note 9 model on July 20. The company revealed this information by sharing a teaser on its Twitter profile, showing a championship belt with number 9 and the words Redmi and Note on it.

Upon its launch, the phone would most likely be presented to Indian buyers as a slightly toned-down version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro which was launched in India a few months ago. It is also expected to be slightly different from the global variant of the phone launched by the company before.

The moment we've all been waiting for!



The #UndisputedChampion, our next #MadeInIndia smartphone arrives on 20th July at 12 noon!



Packed with best in class specs and highest quality that's sure to make heads turn.



RT & get notified: https://t.co/7Stn3uyFxrpic.twitter.com/EHgqapknO7  Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 13, 2020

Redmi Note 9: Expected price and how to watch live stream

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to come to India with an aggressive price. The India variant of the phone could retail for less than $199 (approx Rs. 15,000) for the entry 3GB + 64GB storage variant, and $249 (approx Rs. 19,000) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model. However, for India, the company is also working on a 6GB variant. Pricing of this unit remain a mystery. The phone could be launched in Forest Green, Polar White, Midnight Grey colour options.

More on this would obviously be known when the phone launches today at 12pm IST. The live stream of the event is set to be hosted on YouTube and the Mi India social handles.

Redmi Note 9: Expected specifications

The Redmi Note 9 could bring a 6.53-inch IPS panel with FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole housing a 13-megapixel camera. Earlier, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed that the Redmi Note 9 will be launched in the country in the third week of July, with the 20th of the month being pegged as the most probable date of release for the phone.

To recall, the Redmi Note 9 was launched in Europe earlier at the end of April. The phone gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution that's protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 uses a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, which uses a processor with two performance cores and six efficiency cores. The phone is available with 3GB and 4GB RAM whereas you can opt between 64GB and 128GB. You can also expand the memory to 128GB.

At the back, there's a quad-camera system with the same squarish design as the Pro models, but with the black patch extended further down to conceal a capacitive fingerprint sensor. The quad cameras contain a 48-megapixel main camera using a Samsung GM1 sensor that's assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. You also get a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there's a 13-megapixel camera using an unknown sensor.

Keeping the lights on is a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It also gets a 22.5W fast charger in the box for topping the battery quickly. Note 9 also gets a USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC for select markets, and an IR blaster.