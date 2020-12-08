Redmi Note 9 Power teased by company, 48MP camera confirmed

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Power is expected to be launched on December 15.

Note 9 Power is set to get a 48MP cameras.

The phone is tipped to get a quad camera set-up at the back.

Redmi has teased the launch of the Redmi 9 Power in India. The phone has been teased on both Twitter and its website by the company, revealing that the device will come with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and support for fast charging.

While the teaser doesn't reveal anything else, including the launch date of the device, there is an expectation that the phone will be made official in India on December 15 and bring with itself powerful specifications.

Earlier, reports have suggested that the phone could be a rebrand of Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China earlier last month. Previous leaks have also claimed that the phone will come to India as a rebrand, but with a few changes. As per leaks, the Note 9 Power will come using a quad-camera set-up on the back instead of the triple-lens set-up on the Redmi Note 9 4G. Reports also suggest that the phone will bring with itself a quad-camera set-up that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens sat next to an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Apart from this, the rest of the specifications on the device are said to be the same as the Redmi Note 9 4G launched in China, as the phone is expected to get a Snapdragon 662 chipset with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that will be paired with a minimum of 4GB of RAM. The panel on the device is expected to be a 6.53-inch LCD which comes with support for FullHD+ resolution and a 120Hz touch sampling rate (refresh rate is 60Hz).

The phone will also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera is inside a notch. Powering the phone will be a big 6,000mAh battery bundled with an 18W fast charger. This model also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers.

Reports also claim that the Poco M3 which was first introduced in Europe is also expected to come to India very soon. Interestingly, the Poco M3 has also been spotted on Google Play Console with the model number M2010J19CI by the tipster, Mukul Sharma.

The Poco M3 comes with a design that features a triple rear camera system at the back and an interesting dual-tone finish. The Poco M3 also features a waterdrop notch for its selfie camera and appears to bear a noticeable chin. The phone also comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the right, with the phone's volume buttons placed just above it. The back panel also features Poco's logo and also plays host to the triple cameras module and an LED flash.