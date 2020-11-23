Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G gets listed on Geekbench, tipped to get Snapdragon 750G SoC and more

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is tipped to be launched on November 26.

The phone has been listed on Geekbench ahead of launch.

The Redmi Note 9 is tipped to get a Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Redmi has launched a number of smartphones this year, and the company is now rumoured to add to the list by launching new Redmi 9 series phones this month. Tipped to be launched in China, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G has also been spotted online a number of times ahead of launch, with the latest being a Geekbench listing that shows a phone with model number M2007J17C, believed to be Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

The listing reveals some key specifications about the device and shows the device will be quite different from the Redmi Note 9 devices already available in other countries across the globe. The listing on Geekbench talks about the Redmi 9 Pro and claims that the phone could come with Android 10 and 8GB of RAM.

The listing does not reveal the processor of the device, but separate leaks have revealed that the phone could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. However, the listing does reveal that the phone has scored 645 points in the single-core test and a score of 1,963 in the multi-core test.

Apart from this, the listing does not reveal anything else about the device, however, past leaks have revealed enough about the hardware and pricing of the phones. Recently, a leak had claimed that the Redmi Note 9 5G will be priced at 999 Yuan while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may start at 1,499 Yuan.

The difference in price between the two phones will also be because the two phones will feature slightly different specifications. This is because the Redmi Note 9 5G is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with three RAM and storage configurations - 4GB-64GB, 6GB-128GB, and 8GB-256GB. There could be a 6.53-inch 1080p LCD and a 5000mAh battery on the device. Camera-wise, there could be a 48-megapixel shooter among others on the back and a 13MP snapper on the front.

As hinted above, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on the other hand might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Leaks claim the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could come bearing a 108MP main camera on the back while the selfie camera could have a 16MP shooter. There will also be an in-display sensor on the smartphone. And while display details are not available, we can expect an OLED panel.