Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant to go on first sale in India on July 29: All you need to know

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant is all set to go on its first sale in India on July 29. This would be the first time the 8GB variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for purchase in the country. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes 8GB variant with a storage capacity of 128GB. The smartphone was launched in March 2020 in India.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and it would be exclusively available on mi.com and the sale will start at 12 noon on July 29. So before you buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max have a look at the specifications and features of the device.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels The display panel in Note 9 Pro Max uses IPS technology and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is based on Xiaomi's Aura Balance design philosophy.

The Note 9 Pro Max is driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The chipset is designed to handle performance heavy and general tasks effortlessly. The storage can also be expanded by up to 512GB using a micro SD card.

Apart from the processor, the Note 9 Pro Max houses a massive 5020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three different variants including the 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB. The phone was launched in three impressive color options such as the Aurora Blue, Glacial White, and Interstellar Black

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Camera

In terms of the optics, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel Macro lens, and a 2-Megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the Note 9 Pro Max.

In terms of the pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max starts at Rs 16,499, the mid-variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the top variant is available for Rs 19,999.