Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets new software update: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has gotten a new security update

The phone has been bumped to the April security patch

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is set to go on sale next on May 19

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has finally got a new update. The company has started rolling out the April 2020 Android security patch to the phone. Reports suggest this is a basic update that simply brings security fixes and bumps up the firmware version to MiUi v11.0.2.0.QJXINXM.

The update doesn't add any features and only makes the phone's firmware more secure to known vulnerabilities. Launched earlier in the year, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max finally went on sale after weeks of delay due to the lockdowns in the country. The phone is now also set to go on another sale on May 19.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

The phone itself is one of the most powerful in the segment and brings some interesting features. The Pro Max is being touted as the highest-powered smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series.

The phone comes with the company's Aura Balance design philosophy. It flaunts a massive 6.67-inch display which can churn up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel used here is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Pro Max variant along with the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro, are the first Redmi Note devices to come with an 8nm chipset for improved thermal efficiency and power consumption.

As such, they come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G ticking at the core. The chipset gets 8 Kyro 430 cores for handling both performance heavy and general tasks. This 8nm fabricated chipset also houses an Adreno 618 GPU for improved performance in games. The chipset has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage -- expandable by up to 512GB -- on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-Megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera on the Redmi Pro Max. Staying true to the Note series' DNA, the Note 9 Pro Max gets a big battery that maxes out at 5020mAh, with the the device also supporting 33W of fast charging.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three configurations with the first one being available with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the upper end one being made available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also a mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For the price, the lower end variant starts at Rs 14,999 While the upper-end one will be available for Rs 18,999. The mid variant will be available at Rs 16,999. The three variants can be bought in three new colours -- Aurora Blue, Glacial White and Interstellar Black Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.