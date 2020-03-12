Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India: Price starts at Rs 12,999

Highlights Redmi Note 9 series of smartphones have been launched in India

Of the two, the Note 9 Pro Max is the leader of the pack and comes with a 64-megapixel lens

The two phones also come with the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ display

Redmi India has launched its latest range of smartphones in India aimed at budget segment buyers. The new Note 9 series of smartphones brings with itself two new devices, including the Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max.

The phones have been launched as mid-segment offerings that range from Rs to Rs for the highest variant of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 series of phones come as the successors to last year's Redmi Note 8 phones which emerged as one of the best selling smartphones from the company in 2019. As such, Redmi would be looking to replicate the success from last year, by making the Redmi Note 9 series a household name across the country.

Earlier, the company had announced a grand launch event for the smartphones, however, with the Coronavirus threat looming large, the company decided to convert it into an online-only event.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Price

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available in three configurations with the first one being available with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the upper end one being made available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's also a mid variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For the price, the lower end variant starts at Rs 14,999 While the upper-end one will be available for Rs 18,999. The mid variant will be available at Rs 16,999. The three variants can be bought in three new colours -- Aurora Blue, Glacial White and Interstellar Black Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will also be available in same three colours and be available in two variants, 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The price of the Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999, while the other variant is up for sale at Rs 15,999.

The phone will be available starting next week across Mi.com and Mi Home and other partner platforms. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will go on sale a week after the Redmi Note 9 Pro going on sale.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications

The Pro Max is being touted as the highest-powered smartphone in the series and offers the best camera and overall performance among the two phones launched today. However, when it comes to the spec sheet, the two devices also offer pretty much similar specs.

For example, the two phones come with the company's Aura Balance design philosophy. They share the same massive 6.67-inch display which can churn up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel used here is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Max and the Pro variant of the Redmi Note 9 get some impressive specs to tow. The company has informed that the phones will be the first Redmi Note devices to come with an 8nm chipset for improved thermal efficiency and power consumption.

As such, they come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G ticking at the core. The chipset gets 8 Kyro 430 cores for handling both performance heavy and general tasks. This 8nm fabricated chipset also houses an Adreno 618 GPU for improved performance in games. The chipset has been paired to up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage -- expandable by up to 512GB -- on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-Megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera on the Redmi Pro Max.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel lens-based quad camera. The primary lens is a Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with support for technologies such as PDAF and Super Stablisation. Sat next to it is an 8-Megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The camera set-up also brings a 5-megapixel lens for clicking macros and another 2-megapixel one for depth sensing. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel AI camera.

Staying true to the Note series' DNA, the Note 9 Pro Max and Note 9 Pro also get big batteries to keep the lights on. As such, the phones see Redmi equip it with a big battery that maxes out at 5020mAh.

However, the phones differ when it comes to fast charging standards. As such, the standard here for the Note 9 Pro max is 33W, while the Note 9 Pro gets support for 18W fast charging.