Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India sale today: Price, features, offers and specifications

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel lens based quad camera set-up.

Redmi Note 9 Pro brings with itself a 64-megapixel lens based quad camera set-up.

Redmi Note 9 pro Max also gets a Snapdragon 720G chipset at the core.

Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max are two smartphones that have been quite popular with buyers in India. Since their launch, the two have been made available for purchase via special flash sales, with the latest one being announced for today.

Redmi has announced that the two phones will be up for purchase via Amazon and Mi.com. Of the two, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available in two storage options, with the entry one getting 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB variant getting a price tag of Rs 16,999. Both the variants will be available in three different colour options -- Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will start retail for Rs 16,999, while the upper-end model will go up to Rs 19,999. The mid variant will be available at Rs 18,499. The three variants can be bought in three new colours -- Aurora Blue, Glacial White and Interstellar Black.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro brings the company's Aura Balance design philosophy, with the phone housing a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio which is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. The chipset gets 8 Kyro 465 cores for handling both performance heavy and general tasks. The chipset has been paired to up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage on the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

For cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro promises strong performance for the price it commands. It gets a 48-megapixel lens-based quad camera. The primary lens is a Samsung ISOCELL GM2 with support for technologies such as PDAF and Super Stablisation. Sat next to it is an 8-Megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. The camera set-up also brings a 5-megapixel lens for clicking macros and another 2-megapixel one for depth sensing. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel AI camera. Keeping the lights on the device is a 5020mAh battery, however, unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Note 9 Pro only gets support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specifications

On the outside, there's a massive 6.67-inch display that can churn up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400x1080). The panel used here is IPS in technology and boasts of 20:9 aspect ratio and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Pro Max variant also comes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G ticking at the core which gets 8 Kyro 430 cores for handling both performance heavy and general tasks. The chipset has been paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage -- expandable by up to 512GB -- on the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-Megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's a 32-megapixel camera on the Redmi Pro Max. Staying true to the Note series' DNA, the Note 9 Pro Max gets a big battery that maxes out at 5020mAh, with the device also supporting 33W of fast charging.