Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max launched in India: Price, specs and features

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were launched at an online event on March 12.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch display.

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the much-awaited Redmi Note 9 series. The new Redmi series has brought along two smartphones- the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max.

The smartphones were launched at an online event on March 12 in India. Xiaomi had planned to host an on-ground event for 2000 people but had to cancel the on-ground event due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Contrary to the rumours that Xiaomi will launch under the Redmi Note 9 series, the company has launched only two phones Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and let go of the base Redmi Note 9. The devices will be available for sale across various platforms on March 17 and March 25 but before buying here's everything that you need to know about the phones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specifications

Display: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080.

Chipset: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 come with 8nm chipset, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.

RAM: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will sport two different variants such as the 6GB and the 8GB RAM variants. The Redmi Note 9 Pro too will come in two different variants such as 4GB and 6GB.

Storage: Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will come with two different storage options such as the 64GB and 128GB, expandable upto 512GB.

Rear cameras: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a quad-camera setup on the rear that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, 2-megapixel Depth sensor, raw photography support, pro colour for raw photographers. Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor. Video pro mode support available for raw videographers

Front cameras: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has 32-megapixel in-display front camera whereas the RedmI Note 9 Pro features a 16-megapixel in-display front camera.

Battery: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max houses a 5020Mah battery, the largest battery ever on a Redmi phone. It comes along with a 33W fast charging support. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, too houses a 5020Mah battery with an 18W fast charging support.

Operating System: Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max run on Android 10.

Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Colours

The Redmi Note Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro are released in three different colour variants such as the Aurora Blue, Glacier white and interstellar white.

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Price

Redmi Note 9 Pro 4GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 while the 6GB variant costs Rs15, 999. It will be available for sale on mi.com, Amazon, Mi.home store on March 17.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 6GB/64GB variant is priced at Rs 14, 999, while the 6GB/128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999 and the top 8 GB variant is priced at Rs 18,999. The device will be available for sale on March 25 across Mi.com, Amazon.in and Mi.home stores.