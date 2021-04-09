Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max may get Android 11 update this month

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro models may get Android 11 update soon.

Xiaomi had stopped the roll out because of issues.

The roll out is expected by the end of April.

Xiaomi is expected to roll out the Android 11 update for last year's Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max by the end of this month. The software update on many major Xiaomi smartphones, including the Note 9 series was delayed after few bugs were reported on company's custom MIUI 12 based on Android 11. To recall, Xiaomi had started introducing Android 11 based MIUI 12 in December last year.

The operating software had first arrived n Mi 10 and Redmi Note 9. However, further rollout to other devices was stopped due to a range of bugs reported on the MIUI version. This was followed by the rollout of MIUI 12's beta version to several Xiaomi devices including Redmi K30 and POCO's F2 Pro.

In January 2021, the Android 11 update made its way to the likes of the Redmi K30 series, Mi Note 10 Lite and the Mi A3 in company's western markets. Even the Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones were expected to receive the same in first quarter of 2021. However, that window has also passed.

Now, a Mi Community mod responded to a user query by suggesting that the update is set to release for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by the end of April 2021. Another user inquired about the Android 11 update for the Redmi Note 9 Pro to which the same moderator gave out the same approximate release date.

Xiaomi has also hinted at a larger roll out of the operating system.

MIUI 12 comes with few improvements to the UI, making it cleaner than ever before. The update also features a reworked appearance throughout, with new animations for several system actions, new live wallpapers, new Always On Display designs and more. The upgrade also promises big on privacy.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch its flagship Mi 11 Ultra in India later this month. The smartphone will be unveiled during an online event on April 23 and the smartphone maker might reveal more details about its software updates on the same day as well. The Mi 11 Ultra will compete against the OnePLus 9 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the country.