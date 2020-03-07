Redmi Note 9 Pro tipped to use MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, concept render leaked too

Highlights Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro to launch in India on March 12.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC.

The Redmi Note 9 is said to rock the Snapdragon 720G processor.

Redmi Note 9 series will be officially announced on March 12 via an online event. The next-generation Note devices from Redmi will bring more advanced features than on their prequels. According to a new tip on Weibo, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be the first smartphone to rock the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor while the Redmi Note 9 is, separately, rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. Additionally, a concept render of the Redmi Note 9 Pro has surfaced on the Internet that shows its entire look.

According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek's Dimensity 800 processor that was launched recently. The processor is meant for mid-range phones, providing them with 5G network capabilities. This also begs the question of whether the Redmi Note 9 Pro will be a 5G phone. But if it does, the India variant of the Redmi Note 9 Pro may have different specifications, owing to the lack of 5G networks. The Dimensity 800-powered Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely meant for the China market.

There is no official word on what internals the Redmi Note 9 Pro will pack but it could be a serious competition to the likes of Realme 6 Pro in India. The Realme 6 Pro packs the Snapdragon 720G processor, which could also be featured on the Redmi Note 9 series.

As per a recent leak, the vanilla variant Redmi Note 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will come in two RAM and storage variants 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. The colour options on the Redmi Note 9 have also been tipped Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 9 series is confirmed to feature the NavIC navigation system developed by ISRO. Back in February, Xiaomi had announced that it will be using NavIC on its Redmi phones that will be launched in March. However, to Xiaomi's dismay, Realme launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G and Realme 6 Pro, both equipped with NavIC.

Separately, tipster Ben Geskin has shared what is claimed to be a concept render of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. By the looks of it, the Redmi Note 9 Pro will have a square-shaped camera island that will house four sensors. A dual-LED flash is given under the camera module. There is a punch-hole design on the Redmi Note 9 Pro with a single camera on the front. There are bezels on the smartphone as well. It is shiny blue in colour, which could be one of the variants for the Redmi Note 9 Pro.