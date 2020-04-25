Redmi Note 9 series global launch set for April 30, new Redmi Note 9 could also be unveiled

Highlights Redmi Note 9 series is set for global launch on April 30

The launch could also see the unveiling of the Redmi Note 9

Redmi will also announce a number of new Xiaomi products

There's been a lot of chatter on the web about the launch of the Redmi Note 9, and now the company has given a new hint about its existence. Taking to Twitter, Xiaomi has announced via its global handle that it will be showcasing the "newest members of #RedmiNote9Series" through an online event, which will take place on April 30, 20:00 GMT.

While there is no confirmation yet, it is expected that the phone maker will launch the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max globally at the event. The company could also add to the series by announcing the Redmi Note 9. This could very likely be the Redmi 10X, the rumoured mid-range smartphone launched as the most affordable smartphone in the Redmi Note 9 series.

Apart from the phones, the teaser also shares information about the launch of other "great Xiaomi products".

The legend of #RedmiNoteSeries continues!



Get ready to meet the newest members of #RedmiNote9Series as well as other great Xiaomi products! #NoMiWithoutYoupic.twitter.com/iWpxwDgCWm  Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 24, 2020

Talking about the Redmi Note 9, there's little known about the smartphone. It was initially expected to be launched alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India. However, at the launch, the company only ended up unveiling two smartphones.

If the Redmi Note 9 does end up becoming a reality, it is expected to sport impressive specs. The phone is said to come with MediaTek's Helio G85 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage -- which could be expanded to 512GB using a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 9 is expected to ship with MIUI 11 and Android 10 out-of-the-box. There could be a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and a 48-megapixel primary camera as well as a 5,020mAh battery pack. It could be made available in 'Sky Blue', 'Pine Morning Green', and 'Ice Fog White'. The smartphone is also expected to be priced at CNY 1,499.

With the specs, the phone should prove to be a worthy contender for the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. The promise of impressive specs at a good price should help it become popular with the buyers quite quickly.