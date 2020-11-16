Redmi Note 9 series tipped for November 24 launch: All you need to know

Highlights Redmi Note 9 Pro is tipped for November 24 launch.

Redmi Note 9 Pro could come with Snapdragon 750G SoC.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is likely to get a 108MP camera.

The rumoured Redmi Note 9 phones have been in the news for a while now. The last few days have especially seen a lot of leaks and reports about the new phones, with the latest one now suggesting the phones could be launched in the company's home country China as early as next week.

According to a new leak via a report published in Gizmochina, the company could announce the launch date for the Redmi Note 9 phones today or tomorrow with the phones eventually launching next Tuesday (November 24). For now, there is no word on when the phone will be launched in India, or for that matter if it will even come to India. However, from what is expected, the device should eventually come to India, even if it's a few months from now.

While a launch date for the series in India is unknown, leaks have by now revealed enough about the hardware and pricing of the phones. Recently, a leak had claimed that the Redmi Note 9 5G will be priced at 999 Yuan while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G may start at 1,499 Yuan.

The difference in price between the two will also be because the two phones will feature slightly different specifications. This is because the Redmi Note 9 5G is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with three RAM and storage configurations - 4GB-64GB, 6GB-128GB, and 8GB-256GB. There could be a 6.53-inch 1080p LCD and a 5000mAh battery on the device. Camera-wise, there could be a 48-megapixel shooter among others on the back and a 13MP snapper on the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on the other hand might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Leaks claim the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could come bearing a 108MP main camera on the back while the selfie camera could have a 16MP shooter. There will also be an in-display sensor on the smartphone. And while display details are not available, we can expect an OLED panel.

For now, all this remains in the realm of speculation and leaks as the company is yet to announce anything officially about the device. However, if the phone is indeed launched next week, and an announcement about it is made this week, then we can expect the company to announce some of the specifications of the device ahead of launch.