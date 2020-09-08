Redmi Smart Band with heart-rate sensor launched in India: Price, specs and more

Highlights .Xiaomis sub-brand Redmi has launched its first-ever fitness band in India.

Redmi Band was launched in India for Rs 1599.

Redmi Band will go on sale in India on September 9 via Amazon, Mi.com.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched its first-ever fitness band in India. The smart band was launched in an online event and comes to India after having being launched in China in April 2020.

Launched at Rs 1599, Redmi Band borrows a lot of features from the Mi Bands but also brings a lot of newness to the platter. It comes with a bigger and wider display as compared to the Mi Bands and is priced way lesser than the Mi Band 3 and the Mi Band 4 that are currently selling in India. Redmi, the sub-brand known for producing budget smartphones in India, has now made its budget fitness band available to the Indian users. At the price point of Rs 1599, it competes directly with the Realme Band which arrived back in March 2020.

The Redmi Band is available in a host of interesting colors including the classic black, orange, olive green, blue.

One of the major highlights of the Redmi Band is its display and built-in USB in-line charge for convenient charging. This means that you obviously do not need a separate USB cable to charge your smart band, you can simply remove the strap and attach it to a USB charger. The Redmi Band promises a long battery life and the company claims that it has a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge.

On the outside, the Redmi Band brings with itself a 1.08-inch rectangular color display. The band is similar to the Mi Bands in terms of features but its design looks similar to the Huawei and Honor smart bands that we have seen in the past.

Among the features, the Redmi Band comes with various sports modes,24/7 heart rate monitoring, step counter, and 5 ATM waterproof. The band comes with around 70 customizable watch faces. Users can connect with the band with the Redmi app to change the watch faces and monitor other settings.

The Redmi Smart Band will go on sale in India from September 9 for via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, and offline Mi retail partner stores.