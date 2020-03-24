Redmi Smart TV Max is the biggest TV Xiaomi makes: Here are all features and prices

Highlights The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch has been launched in China.

Redmi will sell it at a price of almost Rs 2.15 lakhs.

Redmi will offer customised service to buyers of the Max TV.

The Redmi K30 Pro has been the star of today's launch event in China but Xiaomi also announced a couple of new products along with the phones. There was a new smart speaker with a massive screen but Xiaomi topped it up with an even bigger Redmi smart TV model. How big, you wonder? Well, Redmi has gone for a 98-inch model this time and similar to Xiaomi's previous 98-inch TV, it will be produced in limited numbers. It's called the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch.

The biggest thing with this TV (pun intended) is the size and Redmi has pulled off all obstacles to offer the ultimate TV viewing experience. The 98-inch screen on the TV is LED-backlit but weirdly, instead of using an 8K panel, Redmi has stuck to a 4K panel on this one. The screen on this TV is so big, in fact, that Xiaomi says it will engulf a single bed mattress.

To be precise, it is 13.6 per cent bigger than a 1.2-meter single bed mattress. You can even say that's it's almost as big as a tennis board.

While the panel is huge, Redmi has ensured the viewing experience isn't affected in a negative way. The Redmi Smart TV Max has a 85 per cent NTSC colour rating and to ensure the picture stays equally bright, there are 192 dynamic backlight zone. To enhance the viewing experience, there's MEMC motion compensation as standard. Redmi has also built in more of its own image processing technologies. There's also support for HDR colours on the Redmi TV.

Similar to all Xiaomi smart TV models, this one also runs on PatchWall and Redmi says it has been enhanced greatly.

The Chinese version doesn't run on Android TV but Redmi has built some special content gathering features. You can summon the XiaoAI voice assistant on this TV and there's even an option to control all smart devices in your home such as an AC refrigerator, robot vacuum cleaners, lights, fans and more.

Inside, Redmi has given the Max a new 12nm quad-core processor that is now paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. For connectivity, there are three HDMI ports along with two USB-A ports, a cable TV antenna port, LAN port, an S/PDIF port for external speakers and AV ports for connection to set-top boxes.

Redmi has said that it needs 30 days to deliver the TV to the customer's home. In addition, Redmi will send its professionals to carry out a pre-installation survey of the user's house and surroundings. Redmi will also offer personalised solution for installation. The Tv will be delivered in a special car and once the installation is done, there will be a dedicated customer service support for the TV.

The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch can be bought at a price of RMB 19,999, which translates to Rs 2,15,000 in India. Redmi has shown no intentions of launching this TV for the Indian market yet.