Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones review: Good bass at a great price

Redmi has been extremely active in the market this year. The tech giant has brought not only smartphones but also a bunch of accessories to the country over the last few months. One of these is the company's first neckband style music accessory, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless earphones.

Priced at Rs 1,299, this is a pair of earphones which is among the more affordable ones that the company has launched to date, and is clad in a form factor that will be more relatable for many buyers than its recently launched truly wireless offerings, the Redmi Buds S.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless: Design

As far as the design goes, it's quite basic, and that's half a consequence of the form factor that has been chosen for this music accessory and the rest because of the price point that it has been set at. When you first look at the device, it automatically comes across as a neckband style earphone with a rather industrial design.

It features a flexible cylindrical casing which is made out of soft plastic and is lightweight to ensure the earphones are easy to carry around on your for extended periods of time. It also has a soft-touch finish for added comfort. Redmi has placed its logo on the left end of the device, while the power, volume buttons and Micro-USB port have all been placed on the right of the device.

Of the buttons on offer, the power button is also used for playing and pausing music, and also answering and ending calls. Double pressing this button can wake the paired voice assistant, while long-pressing it powers the earphones on or off. As it the case with most neckband style earphones, this button is also used to put the device into pairing mode.

Out of this flexible casing escape much thinner, flexible wires that connect the earphone's circuitry to the earbuds. The earbuds feature an in-ear design which should snug easily inside normal sides ear canals. However, the company does offer additional ear tips inside the retail package if you find the default ones not fit for your ears.

The earbuds are covered on the outside with a metallic casing that connects with each other magnetically, however, doing so doesn't pause the audio. Instead, the idea appears to be to ensure that the wires don't tangle up all while the music keeps playing in the background.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless: Performance

If you're a fan of music that's a little bass-heavy, then there's no point in doubting if this pair of earphones will work for you. As the name suggests, the Redmi SonicBass wireless are tuned for punchy bass and will add some extra thump to each and every song you listen to.

In fact, the tuning is such that at times the low-end frequencies start to dominate the song. But, as we mentioned above, that's not really a bad thing if you are a fan of music with a lot of thump in it. However, if bass-heavy music is not your primary choice, or for that matter, something you find your self rarely gravitating towards, then you'd find the performance of the earphones quite basic.

Although, that's not always a bad thing, and certainly more than acceptable for a pair in this price range which is generally populated by underwhelming audio accessories with below-par sound.

Apart from the lows, the Redmi SonicBass handles mid and highs decently well, making this a pair of lightweight and affordable earphones good for casual music listening. The earphones don't bring with them active noise cancellation, however, this affordable pair does offer passive noise cancellation for blocking out some level of ambient noise.

The earphones also proved to be good for calls. The audio on the earphones sounds bassy but crisp helping ensure you don't miss a word during long conversations. The passive noise cancellation also helps during calls by keeping unnecessary noise out of the call. With everything, the Redmi SonicBass still promises 12 hours of playback on a single charge which should be good enough for most users. This is because, in theory, a decent mix of a few hours of calls and music a day saw us not run for a charger for almost two-three days.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless: Should you buy it?

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless are a good pair of neckband style earphones if you are looking for one on a budget. At Rs 1299, this offering from Xiaomi is an absolute steal for anyone looking for bass-heavy earphones. It amplifies the joys of listening to music with a lot of thump in it and as such can be the perfect companion for many users.

However, if you are looking for something that focuses on balanced music, instead of lower frequencies, you might want to look elsewhere. But then again, it'll be a difficult task finding something to suit your needs in this budget.