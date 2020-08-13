Redmi to launch its first gaming laptop on August 14: Here are all the details

Highlights Redmi G will be the company's first gaming laptop.

Redmi G is all set to launch on August 14 in China.

Redmi G could bring powerful specs and a premium design language.

Tech giant Xiaomi had recently launched new laptops, and now its sub-brand Redmi is all set to get into the game by announcing its first-ever gaming laptops. The company has teased that it will be launching its first gaming notebook on August 14 in China.

In a new teaser, Redmi has revealed that it will be launching the Redmi G gaming laptop on August 14, while also teasing some of the key features of the device. As per the teaser, the Redmi G will feature minimal bezels and will be a premium laptop that is powerful and looks quite modern. It will also feature some interesting design decisions, including the move to shift the webcam to the bottom bezel.

For now, the company has revealed few details about the device, including the fact that it will come with very minimal bezels. Taking to Weibo, Redmi has teased that the laptop will come with a cooling solution and superior performance for gaming. While nothing has been confirmed till now, there are suggestions that the laptop may be powered by the Core i5-10200H and Core i5-10300H processors.

The company already has the RedmiBook range of notebooks in 13, 14, and 16-inch sizes. However, the new Redmi G gaming laptop will most likely be announced in a 15-inch display variant. The design could see the laptop come with a matte finish body in all-black colour. The laptop could also be a little bulky and look like a typical gaming laptop as it would also house a hig-end graphics card for games and other applications.

It will be interesting to see if Redmi G notebook also comes with a 144Hz display. For now, Redmi has a number of laptops under its name, with even a special edition Ryzen notebook also being sold by the company in China. However, none of these laptops support a 144Hz display. More on this and more should however be revealed later tomorrow when the device finally goes official.