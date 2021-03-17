Redmi TV X50, X55, X65 with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support launched: Price, other details

Highlights Xiaomi has launched the first Redmi TV in India.

The smart TV comes in three screen sizes.

Redmi TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi has expanded its smart TV portfolio in India with the launch of first ever Redmi TV on Wednesday afternoon. The smart TV has been launched in three screen sizes 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The three variants have been launched under Redmi TV X series which was being promoted for its 'XL experience'. The television was launched during an online event. It comes with features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atoms, HDR 10+ support and 30W speakers.

Xiaomi has been selling televisions under the Mi series in India and now wants to target more budget-restricted customers with the Redmi line-up. However, the electronics maker believes that there will be some overlap between the two series in the initial phase.

Redmi TV X50, X55, X65 Prices in India

The Redmi TV X50 is priced at Rs 32,999, the X55 costs Rs 38,999 while the X65 will set you back by Rs 57,999. All three TVs will go on sale on March 26 at 12 noon across Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi stores and will soon be available through offline stores. The customers will get Rs 2000 discount using ICICI Bank credit cards.

Redmi TV X50, X55, X65 features and specifications

The Redmi TV X series supports 4K videos with a 3840x2160 resolution. The smart TV is powered by Xiaomi's Vivid Picture Engine and also has support for HDR 10+. It also comes with Dolby Vision and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). The TV is powered by 64-bit quad core processor and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

For audio, Xiaomi has equipped with the Redmi TV X series with 30W speakers that support Dolby Audio. The connectivity options include three HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 5.0. One of these HDMI ports also support eARC. There is also ALLM which a low latency mode. The television runs Xiaomi's Patchwall interface and also supports Google Assistant.

The Redmi TV remote control is very similar to the remote control that comes with the Mi Box 4K. It has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Prime Videos. There is also a button for Google Assistant. Xiaomi has also added a picture-in-picture mode on the Mi app for the Redmi TVs.