Redmi TV XL features teased on Amazon India ahead of March 17 launch

Highlights First Redmi TV is launching in India on March 17.

The Redmi TV is expected to have Dolby Vision.

The smart TV to get HDR 10+ support.

Xiaomi has already confirmed the India launch for its Redmi TV. The smart TV will be launching in the country as Redmi TV XL on March 17. Xiaomi has teased several features of the TV since the announcement has been made. The Redmi TV XL now has a dedicated page on both Amazon India and Xiaomi's official website. Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain also Tweeted about some Redmi TV XL features, such as HDR10 certification and Dolby Vision.

"Mi Fans, excited to share that @RedmiIndia's 1st #SmartTV will pack the most amazing XL visual experience ever!" Jain tweeted, while adding that the television will have Vivid Picture Engine, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The smart TV will be launched during an online event. Till now, Xiaomi has been selling smart TVs in India under the Mi brand. The Redmi line-up is company's more affordable series.

Redmi TV XL expected features

The new Xiaomi TV is expected to be an Indian variant of the Redmi MAX TV that was launched in China. Xiaomi has of course changed the name of the television for the Indian market. The 'XL' branding suggests that the Redmi TV will feature a big screen. The Redmi MAX TV comes with a 86-inch LCD panel with 4K (3840×2160) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. It covers 92% of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum.

The TV features a MEMC chip that allows it to adjust its refresh rate dynamically. It should have Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and few other features.

The Redmi TV XL is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A53-based CPU, coupled with a Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The connectivity options on the TV are likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one ethernet jack. The TV also comes with dual 24W speakers.

The price of the Redmi Max 86-inch could be at par with the China pricing. The TV sells in a sole black colour option at a price tag of CNY 7,999, which is around Rs 91,000.