Redmi Watch launched as company's first smartwatch, promises 7-day battery life and more

Redmi has launched its first-ever smartwatch in its home country China. The smartwatch made its debut alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G and the Note 9 4G phones. The new smartwatch from Redmi comes with a square dial with multiple fitness features and other smart features.

The company has only launched the watch in China for now, with the tech giant not revealing any information on the global availability yet. However, reports already suggest the Redmi Watch could launch in global markets as the Mi Watch Lite in the coming weeks. The watch is expected to be launched alongside the Mi 11 series.

The Redmi Watch has been launched as an affordable offering that is aimed at entry-level users. The Redmi Watch has been launched in China at a price of CNY 299 but offers a decent spec sheet and feature list for the price.

The Redmi Watch is an NFC-enabled offering which also supports Bluetooth 5.0 LE. The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch display with a 320x320 resolution and an interesting square form factor. The display supports features such as automatic brightness control based on ambient lighting conditions. The Redmi Watch further comes pre-installed with multiple fitness modes and the ability to monitor heart rate continuously. The Redmi Watch can be paired with the Mi Fit app to customise it with over 120 watch faces.

The new smartwatch from Redmi offers seven sports modes including running, cycling and indoor swimming. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters and as mentioned above has a heart rate sensor that can give 24-hour heart monitoring and also a 30-day report of the user's resting heart rate. The Redmi Watch furthers brings with itself the ability to monitor sleep, and also brings suggestions for breathing exercises.

The watch offers a 7-day battery life on typical usage, with the number jumping up to 12 days with battery saver mode. Powering the Redmi Watch is a 230mAh battery that can be fully charged in 2 hours. However, this is done only through a proprietary charger.