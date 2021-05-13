Redmi Watch heart rate monitoring, NFC support launched in India at Rs 3,999

Highlights Redmi Watch was launched in India on Thursday.

Redmi Watch comes with 200 new watch faces.

The watch has more than 200 watch faces.

Xiaomi has introduced its new and first Redmi smartwatch in India. The electronics maker had launched Mi Watch Revolve last year as its first ever smartwatch in the country. It was priced around Rs 10,000. The Redmi Watch which is company's second watch in the country, is a more affordable option at Rs . It competes with the Realme Watch and Amazfit Bip S. The new watch was launched alongside the Redmi Note 10S during an online launch event.

Redmi Watch is actually a rebranded Mi Watch Lite for the global market with matching specs and design. It has already been launched globally but comes to India with few tweaks. Most specifications remain the same as the global variant and were known even before the launch. The Redmi Note 10S, on the other hand, expands the Redmi Note 10 line-up which already had three smartphones.

Redmi Watch price in India

The Redmi Watch price in India has been set at Rs 3,999. The Redmi Watch will go on sale via Flipkart and mi.com on May 25.

Redmi Watch features and specifications

Redmi Watch comes with a 1.4-inch display offering a screen resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The display is slightly bigger than what you get on a fitness band. Xiaomi equipped the watch with more than 200 watch faces. It will weigh 35 grams with the strap and 31 grams without the strap.

The watch features several modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking, and swimming. It includes a 230mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 12 days of usage. It will offer 24-hour heart monitoring and a 30-day report of the user's resting heart rate.

The watch comes with a 230mAh battery which will take 2 hours to be fully charged. Xiaomi has skipped the SPO2 feature on the Redmi Watch because of its inaccuracy. Several smartwatches offer the ability of measure blood oxygen levels, but they are not very accurate.