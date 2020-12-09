Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A removed from MIUI 12 update list

Highlights Xiaomi has updated its update list for MIUI 12.

Xiaomi had taken the lid off the MIUI 12 earlier this year, and since then it has been updating a number of its phones with this software slowly. In the past, the company had even announced an extensive list of phones that will be getting this update.

Among these phones were supposed to be the Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A. And now in a surprising move, it has silently removed the phones from the list of phones getting the MIUI 12 update.

As per reports, the company has decided to not update these phones to MIUI 12 due to "compatibility and performance issues". While disappointing, it does not come as news really as the four phones do not offer the kind of performance that other phones promised to get the update bring.

MIUI 12: What it offers

Talking about MIUI 12, there's a lot to like about it. Apart from bringing in a number of security and privacy features, MIUI 12 also focuses on bringing in new visual elements in the form of animations to make the UI appear more fluid. One of the core reasons behind this is the updated rendering engine for showing smoother curves as well as real-world light and shadows, advanced colour mixing, real-time blur, better anti-aliasing rounded corners, and dynamic rounded corners.

There's also a new physical engine that alters the animations based on the touch input. The app animations are so defined that users can also close and open an app midway during an animation. The new version of the OS also brings new device rotation animations which also have been refined.

Another important thing to note with MIUI 12 is the reworked UI design. With MIUI 12 there are new Always On Display items, along with new wallpapers. Moving on, there's also a new Control Center, which is very similar to what we've seen on iOS before. It is pulled down from the top and provides easy access to toggles such as brightness slider, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular data.

Apart from this, MIUI 12 also brings with itself an app drawer, which is not activated by default, but can be enabled by going to Settings, then Home Screen, and then finally switching the toggle on for the setting.