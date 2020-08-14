RedmiBook Air 13 launched, brings 10th Gen Core i5 processor, sleek form factor

Highlights RedmiBook 13 has been launched by the company.

Xiaomi has made a new addition to its RedmiBook range of laptops. The tech giant has added to its existing range of laptops by announcing a new laptop in China  RedmiBook Air 13. Redmi has put up the laptop for pre-order in China. The RedmiBook Air 13 has a lot going for it., especially in terms of design with the laptop coming with an all-metal body that Xiaomi's Redmi claims is ultra-light in weight at just 1.05kg and measures just 12.99mm in thickness.

The laptop also gets a 13.3-inch display running at a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also supports 100% sRGB color gamut and 300nits brightness. There's also support for features such as DC Dimming. Running the show for the device is the 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210Y processor that can clock a Turbo Boost of up to 4.5GHz. This has been paired with RAM and storage configurations  8GB and 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD.

For battery, there's a 41Wh pack which promises up to eight hours of usage. There's also a 65W USB-C adapter being bundled with the laptop for charging it. Redmi has announced that the laptop will also feature two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the right side. For thermals, the device comes with an all-copper heat dissipation system and it also gets support for Wi-Fi 6 along with Bluetooth 5.1. The RedmiBook Air 13 has for now only been launched in China. The entry level model with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at 4,899 yuan, while the higher end 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is priced at 5,199 yuan.

Xiaomi's Redmi is also set to launch its first ever gaming laptop in China today. For now, the company has teased that the device will come with very minimal bezels. Taking to Weibo, Redmi has teased that the laptop will come with a cooling solution and superior performance for gaming. While nothing has been confirmed until now, there are suggestions that the laptop may be powered by the Core i5-10200H and Core i5-10300H processors.

The new Redmi G gaming laptop will most likely be announced in a 15-inch display variant. The design could see the laptop come with a matte finish body in all-black colour. The laptop could also be a little bulky and look like a typical gaming laptop as it would also house a high-end graphics card for games and other applications.