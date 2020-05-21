RedmiBook laptops, Redmi 10X confirmed for May 26 launch

Highlights Redmi is all set to launch new RedmiBook laptops, Redmi 10X phone on May 26

Specs of the RedmiBook and Redmi10X have leaked online

The RedmiBook laptops will come running AMD Ryzen processors

Xiaomi has long been known to be working on a new RedmiBook laptop, and a new Redmi 10X smartphone. And now, we have information on the launch date of the devices. As per reports, the Redmi will be launching new RedmiBook laptops and a new Redmi 10X phone in China on May 26. The information was reportedly confirmed by Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi.

Ahead of their launch, key specifications of the RedmiBook models have leaked online, and the Redmi 10X has been listed on a Chinese e-commerce website revealing all the key specifications of the device.

RedmiBook: Leaked specifications

Talking about the devices, the RedmiBook laptop have been tipped to come in three models, of which specs for two have been leaked. Both models are said to bring 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The RAM here is said to be DDR4 in make and clocked at 2666 MHz. The leak also reveals the storage on-board will be 512GB PM881 Samsung SATA SSD.

The leak further reveals that one of the models will come running the Ryzen 5 4500U processor from AMD. This six core processor will be clocked at 2.4GHz and support a turbo clock speed of 3.9GHz. This particular model, TIMI TM1951, is also said to come with a copy of 64-bit version of Windows 10.

The other RedmiBook model will be slightly more powerful and will be powered by the eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor. This processor will bring a core clock of 2.7Ghz and the boost clock will be 4.1GHz. This model will also be running a 64-bit version of Windows 10.

Redmi 10X: Leaked specifications

Talking about the Redmi 10X, the phone has also seen its specs being listed online ahead of its launch. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC with 5G support. Reports claim there will be two network variants, with the phone available both in 4G and 5G versions.

The 5G variant of the phone could be launched in multiple configurations, including 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB configurations. All these configurations will be available in Dark Blue, Gold, Silver, and Violet colour options. The modest 4G variant may be made available in 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB configurations with Green, Sky Blue, and White colour options.